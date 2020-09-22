The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old woman was found stabbed late Monday in East Lubbock.

Officers responded to a call for service for a possible deceased person about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Colgate Street, according to Lubbock police. The original caller advised a female subject was dead. Upon arrival, officers responded and located 26-year-old Kyera Jones with a life-threatening stab wound. Initially, Jones was alive but unresponsive. Jones, who police said was also known by the name Polly, was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Jones’ activity or whereabouts starting Saturday through the time of her death Monday night is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.