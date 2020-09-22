By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

A plat request for a 70-lot single-family development was approved with conditions, but a waiver for a connecting road was denied during Monday night’s regular semi-monthly meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

Maxwell Custom Homes LLC was requesting a plat for a 99.170-acre property to be known as The Estates of Hidden Creek, located in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction adjacent to and north of Butcher and Ring roads. Three of the lots will be HOA-maintained, open-space lots.

The developer requested a waiver so that the new neighborhood does not have a connection with Quail Creek Village to the west. The city subdivision ordinance requires connectivity between subdivisions.

Maxwell representative Mark Wilson presented photos to the council showing that the connecting road in the adjacent subdivision is in poor condition, and said a bridge is needed to provide the connection.

"It’s a waste of concrete," Wilson said.

However, the council voted 4-1 to deny the variance, with councilmember Melissa Olson voting in favor of allowing the waiver.

City planning director Shon Brooks said that the rest of the plat request met all requirements, and noted that a right-of-way has been included for a future routing of Ring Road. The council approved the plat unanimously, with the condition that the connecting road must be added.

• Annual updates to the service and assessment plans and assessment rolls for both the Waxahachie Public Improvement District No. 1 and the North Grove Public Improvement District were approved in separate motions. For the Waxahachie PID, there are no changes to the cost budget, and the total annual budget is being reduced from $139,701 last year to $131,887 this year due to lower interest on principal. For North Grove, the total annual budget last year was $547,000, but this year will increase to $566,000 due to an increase in principal.

• Mayor David Hill presented a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city. Members of the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution were presented with the proclamation.

• Consent agenda items included approval of previous minutes and a resolution to approve a negotiated settlement between the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and the Atmos Energy Corp., Mid-Tex Division.

• James Bell, president of the Ellis County Coalition Against Homelessness, addressed the council and announced that his organization’s Lunch and Learn will be held at Waxahachie Bible Church on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Changes to the coalition will be the topic. Those who would like to attend may RSVP online at elliscountyhomeless.com .

• After a short executive session, the council approved the sale of a city-owned property and building at 109 John Arden Drive, the former Fire Station No. 2 that most recently served as East Texas Medical Center EMS’ ambulance station.

• Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig said the council will hold a workshop next week.