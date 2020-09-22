The Texas Historical Commission overwhelmingly rejected a plan by the city of San Antonio to move an imposing monument to the Alamo defenders as part of a grand plan to renovate the grounds and buildings at the state's most iconic shrine.

"The Cenotaph should be located where the blood flowed," said commission Chairman John Nau, who was on the prevailing side of the 12-2 vote after a nine-hour online meeting Tuesday. "Monuments to the fallen are placed where they fell."

Nau's comments capped an emotional meeting that included several dozen speakers weighing in virtually on one of the key components of the $450 million, six-year project that has sometimes been referred to as "reimagining the Alamo."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was the first speaker who presented a forceful defense of keeping the 60-foot Cenotaph called "The Spirit of Sacrifice" where it has been on San Antonio's Alamo Plaza since it was dedicated in 1940.

Patrick called the plan to move the monument to another spot on the plaza a take-it-or-leave-it move by the San Antonio City Council.

"This has been mishandled," Patrick said. "We (legislative leaders) were never advised that the Cenotaph was going to be moved. I'm a believer that the Cenotaph should stay on the battlefield."

"We need to stop and pause, members," he added. "This is the Alamo we're talking about."

San Antonio City Councilman Roberto Trevino, who chairs the city's Alamo Management Committee, said the plan envisions telling a story far wider than the March 6, 1836, battle and the 13-day siege leading to it. Too much of Alamo history he said, rests on what he called "fictional Hollywood drama."

"We will tell the story of all of the cultural groups in the coming (Texas) revolution," Trevino said, including Native Americans, Mexicans, slaves and free Blacks. "We will do what is right for all people. (The project is the) best opportunity to get the story right."

Congressman Will Hurd, a retiring Republican whose district stretches from San Antonio to near El Paso, said he's an enthusiastic supporter of the renovation plan because it will tell the Alamo's story better.

"We can't let this historic moment pass us by," Hurd said.

The Cenotaph, like much of the Alamo mission, has fallen into disrepair and could be in danger of collapse. Backers of the plan said moving it would involve completely restoring it.

Patrick dismissed concerns that if the Cenotaph is not moved, the project would be delayed and private funding would dry up.

"I'm willing to say the state of Texas will pay for the whole thing."

Most of those who participated in the online meeting expressed support for the entire renovation project, including moving the Cenotaph. They said it would provide a better experience for visitors, and offer a more complete history of the battle and issues surrounding the movement for Texas.

The next step in the renovation plan was unclear Tuesday night, but the commission urged the San Antonio City Council to offer an alternative to moving the Cenotaph, perhaps recommending it be repaired on its present site.

Several representatives of the city's tourism and hospitality industries also said the renovation plan would bring increased commerce to downtown San Antonio.

Henry Feldman, who operates a hotel management company in San Antonio, said the commission should do what is best for Texas, as well as what's best for the Alamo and the city it calls home.

"Let's take the emotion out of this decision," said Feldman, who supports moving the monument. "Let's take the politics out of this decision."

Opponents of moving the monument, including the conservative Texas Freedom Force, agreed with Patrick that the project would dishonor the Alamo defenders.

"Not one inch" was a common refrain of the opponents when they talked about any plan to move the Cenotaph.

The renovation project has been ongoing since the middle of the last decade and includes shoring up the iconic mission and long barracks. The goal is to bring an end to the common complaint of tourists who are said to remark, "Is that all there is?" to the 15-minute tour of the site.

Hurd said he's had to listen to that all of his life.

"As a native San Antonian and a native Texan, that question hurts," he said.

Backers of the plan to move the Cenotaph, which means empty tomb, said it was a keystone in the effort to redesign the plaza and bring in what they called a "world-class museum" to tell the Alamo's story and its place in Texas history.

And that promise is key to raising private money to help pay for the project, supporters said.

Commissioner David Gravelle said the imposing monument rightly "exalts the sacrifice" of the defenders.

"To move it out of its place of honor is a dimunition of that sacrifice," Gravelle said.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo.