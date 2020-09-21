PREMONT - Premont officers arrest John Dereck Perez on Sunday afternoon following a two-hour standoff at an apartment on the 200 block of SW 6th Street.

According to Premont Chief Nava, Officer Brenda Ligas and Officer Joe Henry Hernandez were flagged down by an individual who stated that Perez had threatened to stab him with a butcher knife.

The two officer located 29-year-old Perez driving on SW 3rd Street and Cora Street and proceeded to make a traffic stop. Perez refused to stop and led officers in a pursuit finally coming to a stop in the 200 block of SW 6th Street.

Perez exited his vehicle and ran into his apartment. A passenger in Perez’s vehicle was detained for further investigation, but later released without any charges.

Perez refused to come out of the apartment and was in a standoff with law police.

After negotiations with law enforcement, Perez exited his apartment and was taken to custody without incident, Chief Nava said. Perez was transported to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with evading arrest, terroristic threat, harassment of a public servant and terroristic threat on a public servant.

Perez’s total bond is $7,000.

Chief Nava thanks the assisting officers from the Department of Public Safety, JWC Patrol Officers, JWC Swat Team, Border Patrol Agent Morses Line Hamlet and Texas Ranger Robert Montalvo.