SAN DIEGO - For the second year in a roll, the San Diego Fire Department received a generous donation from Lowe’s.

On Thursday, Lowe’s manger Genaro Arce presented a check for $1,500 Fire Chief Juan Soliz and the volunteer fire fighters.

Arce said that the monies were possible thanks to the community during Lowe’s give back to the community fundraiser.

Chief Soliz said the monies were going towards the purchase of life-saving equipment and personal protective gear.

"Last year, I learned that the firefighters were volunteers and didn’t get paid. Since then I vowed that as long as I was here I would help the department with contributions," Arce said.

"All donations made to the department always goes back into the community. The community and those passing through are always are first priority. We need to make sure that any donations that come in are used for the betterment of the community," Soliz stated.

Soliz reminds the community that they are always looking for members. For more information call 361-279-9970 or message the department on Facebook at San Diego Tx Fire Dept.