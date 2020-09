An investigation headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robstown Police Department (RPD), resulted in an traffic stop of a suspected drug trafficker in Williamson County (Round Rock and Georgetown area), on Sept., 16.

The traffic stop yielded approximately $1,000,000 in United States currency hidden in the vehicle’s tires, stated Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez Jr. with the Robstown PD.