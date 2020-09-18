Scott Dismukes of Stephenville and his grandson, Gabriel Bonin, are among the newest members of the Brazos Valley Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), having signed their membership applications simultaneously and shortly after Bonin’s recent return from overseas military deployment.

Bonin joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a Military Police Officer in March of 2017. After completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, his unit was deployed to the Middle East, where they guarded the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Upon his return to the United States in August, Bonin was quarantined for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following his release from quarantine at Fort Bliss, Bonin was reunited with his family where he and his grandfather signed their SAR membership applications during a brief family reunion.

Both men are proud descendants of a prominent colonial family of Old Virginia with links to several notable attorneys, politicians and military officers. Their SAR membership was approved for lineage from Col. Martin Pickett who served in the French and Indian War, the Virginia Militia, the 3rd Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army, and represented Fauquier County, Virginia, in the Continental Conventions of 1776 and 1787. He also served as High Sheriff of Fauquier County, Virginia, in 1785.

Among their long list of distinguished ancestors is also Sen. John Scott (1781–1850), who participated in the Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1829-30, drafting the state’s second constitution with former American presidents James Madison and James Monroe and Chief Justice John Marshall.

Bonin’s military service, which continues, is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dismukes, who served aboard the USS Mars AFS-1 to support the U.S. fleet in the Gulf of Tonkin during the ending phases of the Vietnam War.

Membership applications of Dismukes and Bonin were approved by the National Society Sons of the American on Sept. 3.