Some city operations and facilities in Buda and Kyle are getting ready to reopen in the next few weeks, officials in both cities announced Wednesday.

Kyle city officials announced plans for reopening public facilities Monday, including Kyle City Hall and the Kyle Public Library. Buda officials said city operations and facilities are schedule to reopen starting Sept. 28.

Starting on Monday next week, residents in Kyle will be allowed to handle utility billing and court issues in-person at a customer service station at City Hall.

Kyle City Council meetings will be held as "hybrid meetings" in which council members and residents will be allowed to attend virtually or in-person.

The city’s boards and commissions will be allowed to decide whether to hold virtual or hybrid meetings, a Kyle city officials said Wednesday.

Kyle Public Library will be opened with a limited capacity, according to city officials, and people who are over the age of 10 will be required to wear masks to enter. Officials also said visitors will be able to use library computers, adding that work stations will be cleaned and disinfected after each use.

City officials said the library will offer window services through its Scott Street plaza window from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Kyle will also resume renting out city facilities, such as outdoor park spaces and library rooms.

Kyle city officials said registration for city-sponsored events at its parks will also resume on Monday. The city also updated its schedule for events, including for Founders Day, which will be held Oct. 10 as a virtual event.

Schedules for more events held by the city’s parks and recreation department can be found on the city’s website.

City officials said facilities will reopen with coronavirus restrictions in place, including mask requirements in situations in which 6 feet of social distancing is not possible. Officials also said remote services will remain available and "highly encouraged."

Buda city officials on Wednesday said the city would start reopening most facilities and resuming some in-person services and meetings starting Sept. 28.

Meetings held by the city of Buda will be held with social distancing practices, including 25% room capacities, officials said Wednesday.

City council meetings, as well as those for boards and commissions, will be allowed to resume in-person meetings as needed, according to city officials, but are encouraged to meet virtually as much as possible.

"Although the number of COVID-19 cases are declining in Hays County, it is still important to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing to keep the community safe," Buda officials said in a Wednesday news release. "Phone and online methods of communication are still encouraged."

The Buda Public Library will be open 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday by appointment through its "grab and go" service," and at 25% capacity. Officials said a maximum of 30 people at a time will be able to use the facility by appointment.

Buda officials said the library will continue its curbside pickup service from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. People can also schedule a pick up time by email.

The city will require people to make appointments to use library computers in one-hour intervals. Officials said study rooms and in-person programs at the library will not reopen on Sept. 28.

Indoor spaces in facilities managed by the city will not be available for people to rent out, but officials said Buda’s park system remains open and rental options are available. The city’s visitor center will remain closed until further notice, according to officials.

City officials in Austin and San Marcos announced last week that they will begin opening up city parks and recreational facilities.