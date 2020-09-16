Bob Poynor, 88, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at his home in Comanche, Texas.

He was born Sept. 17, 1931, in McCamey, Texas, to Carnis and Virginia Poynor. He served in the Air Force and later worked as a physical therapist. He married Janette Chandler in 1957. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Comanche.

Survivors are his wife, Janette Poynor; son, Scott Poynor of Prosper; daughter, Jana Clamp of Mansfield; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Johnny Poynor of Comanche.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Comanche Funeral home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Comanche with Dr. Van Christian Officiating. Burial will be in Taylor’s Chapel Cemetery in Comanche County.

Condolences may be made at www.comanchefh.com.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Comanche, 407 N. Houston St., Comanche, Texas 76442; or Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997.