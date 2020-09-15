Meth found in traffic stop

Premont Officer Robert Longoria was dispatched to the 400 block of SE 5th Street for a disturbance on Saturday, Sept. 12 shortly after midnight. The officer made contact with Guillermo Cruz. Upon further investigation Officer Longoria located a glass pipe and a red container containing methamphetamine. Cruz admitted it was methamphetamine and was arrested then transported to the Jim Wells County jail. Guillermo was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Gutierrez arrested on narcotic charges

Synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine were confiscated on Friday, Sept. 11 shortly after midnight. The traffic stop was conducted by Premont Officer Ernesto Rivera at the intersection of NW 3rd Street and Agnes. During the traffic stop, Officer Rivera found a large bag of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine. Upon further investigation, the officer was led to a local motel where consent was given to search the room. Officer Rivera found contraband, a box of sandwich bags, a digital scale and a 9mm handgun.

David Omar Gutierrez took ownership of the narcotics. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Jim Wells County jail. Gutierrez was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a control substance, possession of dangerous drug and unlawfully possession firearm by felon.