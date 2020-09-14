After noticing that the State of Texas was not budging to reopen certain establishments due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) declaration; the Friedeck family decided to action to help out the community.

Amanda Sue Friedeck spoke with officers from the VFW Post 8621, and decided to start a public fundraiser on Facebook to raise funding for a community kitchen.

Friedeck explained, "This project was not only to support local veterans of foreign wars, but everyone who uses the Post as a venue." "Knowing that the local Post has been a staple for the community of Alice for generations, I was adamant that "the post kitchen needed upgrades not only for functionality, but for safety too."

The online fundraiser raised $2,000 in donations from the citizens of Alice, and other parts of the country to share their support to help.

Post Commander Ronnie Ramirez and other Post members have been slowly rebuilding the Post kitchen and will be doing a grand reopening once the State mandate allows the establishment to reopen. The VFW Post 8621 is a local nonprofit that has been serving veterans, families, and the community. Further information to help their organization can be found at the VFW Post 8621’s Facebook page.