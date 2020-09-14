Sherman police

Deadly conduct - On Sept. 8, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regard to shots fired in the 800 block of Patricia Drive. Officers were dispatched to the location and gathered further information. It was learned a white male was seen with a gun at the location. The male returned outside and fired multiple shots while officers were on scene. The male was taken into custody and a report was generated for deadly conduct.

Theft - On Sept. 8, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 1800 block of West Glenway Road in Sherman. A theft of property under $100 report was generated.

Burglary - On Sept. 8, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from her vehicle located in the 400 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman Texas. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary - On Sept. 8, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated a known suspect stole property located in the 1400 block of Odneal Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Sept. 3-5. A burglary of a habitation report was generated.

Theft - On Sept. 8, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated two unknown suspects stole property from a business located in the 400 Block of East US 82 West Bound in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Sept. 3. A theft of ptoperty $100



Assault - On Sept. 8, an officer was dispatched to an assault call in the 1800 block of West Washington Street. The victim reported an assault by her fiancé that occurred on Sept. 5. A report for assault by contact was completed.

Criminal mischief - On Sept. 8, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to his property located in the 4800 block of Highgrove Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Sept. 6-7. A criminal mischief $100



Theft - On Sept. 8, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 1000 block of North Travis Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Aug. 7. A theft under $100 report was generated.

Assault - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 200-block South Crockett Street in reference to an assault. The female victim advised she was assaulted by her ex-husband. Both the victim and suspect had minor injuries. Both parties were separated. An assault report was generated.

Burglary - On Sept. 9, an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1100 block S Hwy 75 in reference to a burglary of a building. According to the manager, oil and computer equipment were stolen. A report for burglary of a building was generated.

Theft - On Sept. 9, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated two unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 2400 block of Town Center Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Sept. 8. A theft of property $100



Criminal trespass - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 1900-block West Taylor Street in reference to a criminal trespass. A female reporting party called and advised a male was at a residence where he was previously trespassed. Evidence was obtained which proved the male was at the residence. An offense report was generated.

Burglary - On Sept. 11, a Loss Prevention Officer at 401 East Highway 82 observed a woman concealing merchandise in her purse. The woman exited the store without paying for the concealed merchandise. The suspect had been detained before for shoplifting and had a previous criminal trespass warning for Walmart property. Due to extenuating circumstances, the suspect was not arrested and will be filed on at-large for burglary of a building.

Assault - On September 11, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to an assault. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim, who advised another male head-butted him and pushed him. The victim had visible injuries. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury.

Criminal mischief - On Sept. 12, a Sherman Officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Vietnam Veterans Pkwy in reference to criminal mischief. The reporting party advised his girlfriend`s vehicle was vandalized. A report was generated for criminal mischief $100



Assault - On Sept. 12, Sherman Dispatch received a 911 phone call in reference to an assault. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who advised her husband assaulted her. The husband left prior to police arrival. A report for assault family violence was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Sept. 12, Sherman Police Department responded to the 5600 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a harassment. Officers spoke with the caller who reported that a known male entered the premises of her home. The male did not take anything and there was no signs of forced entry. A report for criminal trespass was taken.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.