Ernie Flores a San Diego native and Alice resident has been a competitive runner for most of his life.

Flores was a qualifier for this years’ Boston Marathon by meeting the time requirements for his age group. Now at 52 years young, Flores has not stopped running and holds on to the dream to compete in person in Boston, hopefully next year.

"I have been training for months," said Flores "I have been running 6- 8 miles during the week and 14-18 miles on the weekends." "I am very competitive and I love to run, it takes me out of my head and my worries subside."

Due to pandemic concerns this year the Boston marathon hosted a virtual competition for qualifiers from around the United States. Flores put on his running shoes and went virtual Saturday he ran 26.21 miles in 4:11:21.

"Most marathons are in the winter months and the hot temperatures on Saturday were tough, said Flores. "But I made it through and I plan to start training again for the trip to Boston next year."