Alice High School’s first cross country meet of the season was highlighted by the solid performance of the team’s senior class.

Seniors Galilea Chavez, Kaitlyn Soliz, Paris Chalfant and Jacqlyn Villarreal all placed in the top 20 of the girls’ run at the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Invitational at L.E. Ramey Golf Course Saturday.

Chavez led the bunch with a 15th place finish, while Soliz was 16th. Chalfant placed 18th and Villarreal was 19th.

The Alice cross country team is competing again on Sept. 19th at the Pirate Invitational in Sinton.