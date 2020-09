The local community and city of San Diego dressed their vehicles up and lined up around the city’s civic center for a birthday celebration on Saturday.

The parade celebration was in honor of the 100 year-old resident Maria Mendez Casas. The San Diego resident will be celebrating 100 years of life on Sept.,14.

Casas was not only honored with a parade but also presented a key to the city by Mayor Araseli "Sally" Lichtenberger.