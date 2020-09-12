San Diego resident Maria Mendez Casas will be celebrating 100 years of life on Sept.,14.
The city of San Diego is giving Casas a big birthday ’shout out’ with a parade this Saturday at the city’s civic center starting at 4:00 p.m.
