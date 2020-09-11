The Alice Rotary Club and Jim Wells County Veteran’s Office hosted its inaugural Sept. 11, 2001 Patriot Day event, at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds.

Local officials and community supporters held a moment in silence and prayer for the many American’s that lost their lives. September, 11 will always be remembered as the day terrorism hit the twin towers in New York and changed the United States forever.

J. Karl Clark a retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army with over twenty seven years in the federal government and recognized college professor spoke at the event. He went into great detail on the events during the day of Sept. 11, 2001 and the importance of history and keeping those stories alive with accuracy. "Do you remember what you were doing on that day?," said Clark. "I can honestly say the students in my classroom today, do not -because most of them haven’t even been born, yet." Clark stated, he gives the same presentation every year to all his students. The lecture shares the history and remembrance of the twin towers, the day when many Americans went to work and never came home, the first responders that risked their lives to save others and the extreme importance to know the history- that makes us who we are today.

