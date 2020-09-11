(AUSTIN) — Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that applications now are being accepted for 2020-21 Texas Match the Promise Foundation awards.

The foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller's office, encourages Texas families to save for college by offering competitive matching scholarships and tuition grants to eligible Texas students who are beneficiaries of an account in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF), the state's prepaid college tuition plan.

Match the Promise scholarships are awarded in the form of TTPF tuition units. Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today's prices, while top-scoring recipients also can receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

"During the 2019-20 school year, the foundation approved Match the Promise scholarships for 61 students," Hegar said. "That brings our total number of scholarships awarded by the foundation to 531. We’re excited about approving new matching scholarships and tuition grants for children who represent this state’s future."