Sept. 10

• 9/11 Blood Drive - 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 200 S. Main St.; rospertx.gov/events-calendar/9-11-blood-drive/

• Prosper Rotary Club meeting - 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, Prosper ISD Central Administration Board Room, 600 E. 7th St., prosperrotary.org/

Sept. 11

• 9/11 Ceremony - 7:30-9 a.m., Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.; facebook.com/events/319252775966316

Sept. 12

• Meet the Blue Hawks - 7-8 p.m., Children’s Health Stadium at Prosper ISD, 200 Stadium Way, Prosper; facebook.com/events/962477140831355

Patrick Casey Band - 8 p.m., The Brass Tap, 790 N. Preston Road Suite 80, Prosper; brasstapbeerbar.com/Prosper

Sept. 15

• Prosper Planning & Zoning Commission meeting - 6 p.m. (first and third Tuesday monthly), Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.; prospertx.gov/government/boards-commissions/planning-zoning-comission/

Sept. 17

• Virtual Ladies in Leadership meeting - 10-11 a.m. (must pre-register by 3 p.m. Sept. 16 with Prosper Chamber of Commerce); prosperchamber.com/events/details/virtual-ladies-in-leadership-1326

• Rainwater Harvesting: How to Build Rain Barrels (Virtual) - 6-7:30 p.m., free; wateruniversity.tamu.edu/events/2020/september-17-2020-saving-from-a-rainy-day-diy-rain-barrel-class-virtual-class-only

Sept. 19

• Meet the Eagles - 8-9 p.m., Children’s Health Stadium at Prosper ISD, 200 Stadium Way, Prosper; facebook.com/events/1190964591289331

Sept. 21

• Prosper ISD Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), Central Administration Board Room, 605 E. 7th St.; prosper-isd.net/domain/729

Sept. 22

• Prosper Town Council meeting - 5:45 p.m. (second and fourth Tuesday monthly), Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.; prospertx.gov/government/town-council/minutes-agendas-packets/

Sept. 24

Oct. 1

Oct. 6

Oct. 8

Oct. 13

Oct. 15

Oct. 19

• Prosper Education Foundation Golf Tournament - 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Gentle Creek Country Club, 3131 Prosper Trail, Prosper; prospereducationfoundation.org/events/golf/

• Prosper ISD Board meeting - 7 p.m. (third Monday monthly), Central Administration Board Room, 605 E. 7th St.; prosper-isd.net/domain/729

Oct. 20

Oct. 22

Oct. 27

Oct. 29

Nov. 3

Nov. 5

Nov. 10

Nov. 12

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

Nov. 19

Nov. 24

Nov. 26

Submit items for the community calendar at lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.