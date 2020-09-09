Duval County resident Javier Saenz, and recent election candidate as board member for the Duval County Groundwater Conservation District, has been fighting for what he calls his civil rights as an American.

Saenz, believes he was mistreated and given a political run around during his recent application process to be placed on this November’s ballot. He states he legally filled out the application for candidacy in July. He was then given the opportunity to attend two separate meetings, one for the official reading of new candidates, and a second meeting for his name to be placed in a drawing to determine where his name would be placed on the ballot. The drawing was conducted by his opponent the incumbent board member J.M. Rodriguez and consequently also the employed secretary for the Duval County’s Groundwater Conservation District.

"I was told my initial application was not valid and I would have to fill out another application. The second application would secure that I would only be placed on the ballot as a write in candidate," said Saenz. "I reached out to the Texas Secretary of State for legal counsel and the law did not coincide with what I was being told at the election office. "After the legal counsel I received from the state, I determined that I was not only running for a seat on the board but I am fighting for democracy and my civil rights as an American"

A special board meeting was held Tuesday, Sept. 8 solely as the agenda item to approve or deny Saenz's initial application from July, no other candidate -only Saenz.

"I have been given the run around for the candidacy and I know without the help of community support during Tuesday's meeting, the outcome would have been very different and resulted in election fraud," he said. "Through this election process I have become a little more familiar with the Texas election and voting laws and my rights as a citizen were potentially compromised."

The groundwater board did vote on Saenz's application after an executive closed session with their attorney and approved his name on the ballot for the first application filed in July.

Duval County election officials were contacted to speak about this matter and all questions were referred to their attorney David D. Towler. Mr. Towler has declined to take any calls or return any calls for comment.