EARLY VOTING

Early voting will take place Tuesday October 13, 2020 through Friday October 30, 2020.

Below is the listed dates and times.

TUESDAY OCT. 13, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

WEDNESDAY OCT. 14, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

THURSDAY OCT. 15, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

FRIDAY OCT. 16, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

SATURDAY OCT. 17, 2020`

7am-7pm (open during lunch)

MONDAY OCT. 19, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

TUESDAY OCT. 20, 2020

7am-7pm (open during lunch)

WEDNESDAY OCT. 21, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

THURSDAY OCT. 22, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

FRIDAY OCT. 23, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

SATURDAY OCT. 24, 2020`

7am-7pm (open during lunch)

MONDAY OCT. 26, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

TUESDAY OCT. 27, 2020

7am-7pm (open during lunch)

WEDNESDAY OCT. 28, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

THURSDAY OCT. 29, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

FRIDAY OCT. 30, 2020

8am-5pm (open during lunch)

Early Voting Locations

_______________________________________

PREMONT CITY HALL

200 SW 1st St., Premont, Texas 78375

Precincts:

4 11 14

______________________________________________

JIM WELLS COUNTY CORTHOUSE

200 North Almond

Alice, Tx. 78332

Precincts:

1 5 6 7 9 10 12 13 15 16 17 18 19 20 22

______________________________________________________

ORANGE GROVE CITY HALL

310 W Pundt Ave

Orange Grove, TX 78372

Precincts:

2 3 8

______________________________________________________

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS

POLLS OPEN FROM 7AM – 7PM

Precincts: Voting Precinct 1

Jim Wells County Courthouse

200 N. Almond Street Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 2

Ray's Roundup

8086 N. Highway 281 Orange Grove, Texas 78372

Voting Precinct 3

Senior Citizen Building

12111 N Highway 359 Sandia, Texas 78383

Voting Precinct 4

Premont High School

400 S. Elaine Street Premont, Texas 78375

Voting Precinct 5

St. Joseph Mission Hall

2682 FM 735 Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 6

Springfield County Bldg.

501 S. Ventura San Diego, Texas 78384

Voting Precinct 7

The Church of Christ

1396 Morningside Dr. Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 8

Orange Grove Intermediate School

Special Projects Bldg. 106 Bulldog Lane

Orange Grove, Texas 78372

Voting Precinct 9

Alice High School

#1 Coyote Trail Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 10

Mary R. Garcia Elementary School

3051 Old Kingsville Rd. Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 11

Premont Library

115 Agnes Street Premont, Texas 78375

Voting Precinct 12

Schallert Elementary School

1001 Jim Wells Street Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 13

Hi-Rise Apartment Bldg.

600 E. Front Street Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 14

La Gloria School

182 East CR 401 Falfurrias, Texas 78355

Voting Precinct 15

Noonan Elementary School

701 W. Third Street Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 16

Saenz Elementary School

400 Palo Blanco Street Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 17

Ben Bolt Fitness Center

401 Whitney Drive Ben Bolt, Texas 78342

Voting Precinct 18

JWC Tecolote

Community Center

197 CR 120 Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 19

Bentonville -Boltinghouse Residence

150 B CR 336 Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 20

Alice Boys & Girls Club

793 South Texas Blvd. Alice, Texas 78332

Voting Precinct 22

Jim Wells County Bldg.

1106 Castillo Street Alice, Texas 78332