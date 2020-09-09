A group of Alice community supporters have come together with the leadership of Councilwoman Sandra Bowen and LJA Engineering with the "Nurses from Afar" project.

The project is in support of meals and snacks for the out of state nurses in the area helping the county’s public health crisis against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from Aug. 31 through Sept.12.

Sandra Bowen with LJA Engineering started the project she calls "Nurses From Afar" in honor of the President and Founder of LJA Engineering, Inc. Calvin T. Ladner, P.E.who recently lost his battle with COVID-19 on August, 18.

"Mr. Ladner loved his LJA family and the communities that we serve," said Bowen. "By helping those in need and our first responders during the COVID-19 crisis we keep Ladner’s dream of service alive in the community."

"As everyone knows I love our community and those who raise their hand to help when needed," she said. "I personally want to thank each of them for their support of this wonderful project "Nurses From Afar."

The out of state nurses in area are from a privately owned healthcare staffing firm, that has provided help across the United States during the national public health crisis.

A few of the local sponsors providing support on the project included: Nina Fabela from the Paparazzi Independent Consultant, Jim Wells County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez, DJ Lucky J, Elida Ramirez from TE Prosperity Insurance Agency, Sandra Bowen from LJA Engineering, Amanda Sue Friedeck from Brand Marketing, Rick Medina from the19th Hole Grill, Councilman Ron Burke, and Judy Misty from Holiday Inn Express.