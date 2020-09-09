County Tax Assessor-Collector

1. Servando Wolf Garza - REP

2. Mary Lozono (Incumbent) - DEM

County Commissioner Precinct 1

1. Amanda Sue Friedeck- REP

2. Margie H. Gonzalez (Incumbent)- DEM

County Commissioner Precinct 3

1. Renee Kirchoff Chapa- REP

2. Carlos (Coach) Gonzalez (Incumbent)- DEM

County Constable Precinct 1

1. Ruben Garcia - REP

2. Albert Martinez (Incumbent) - DEM

County Constable Precinct 3

1. Jim Long (Incumbent) - REP

2. Mateo Clark - DEM

County Constable Precinct 5

1. Gerald Arismendez- REP

2. Robert Vasquez Sr. (Incumbent)

Premont Independent School District

Board of Trustees: November 3, Ballot

1. Hervey Jaramillo

2. Frank Rios, Jr.

3. Benjamin F. Priddy, Jr.

4. Jo Ann Pena

5. Debra Lopez

6. Alfredo (Fred) Gutierrez, Jr.

7. Pablo Davila

Premont City Council General Election Ballot

Place 3

Ricardo (Ric) Rubio

Norma Tamez Tullos

Place 4

Amy A. Sain

Mario Alaniz

Raul R. Garcia

Place 5

Jose (Chema) Martinez

Richard Belasquez

Sandra Barrera

San Diego Independent School District

Place 3

1. Cynthia (Cindy) Perez

2. Anthony Vela

Place 4

1. Ted Sendejo

2. Robert "Cuate" Briones

City of San Diego

Candidate for Mayor

1. Araseli "Sally" Bernal Lictenberger

Candidates for City Council

Place 4

1. Vivian Garcia-Saenz

2. Araceli "Shelly" Gaitan- Ochoa

3. Issabelle N. Garcia

Place 5

1. Margarita Maldonado, III

2. Roel Vela

Ben Bolt Independent School District

Place 4

1. Julie Garcia Ramos

2. JoAnn Ramirez

Place 5

1. Marcos "Mark" Garcia

2. John Isaac Salinas

Place 6

1. Maria Saenz-Garcia

Place 7

1. Juan Martinez

2. Arnold Barrera

Voting Propositions for the City of Alice

Proposition A

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are unnecessary to the charter and to create a more clear simple home rule charter.

Proposition B

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are inconsistent with or in violation of State law.

Proposition C

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for process to create a quorum of City Council in the event of three or more vacancies occur at the same time.

Proposition D

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for a prohibition on running for office after recall.

Proposition E

An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter deleting the sections related to the Public Recreation Board and authorizing the City Council to create a Public Recreation Board by Ordinance.