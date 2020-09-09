County Tax Assessor-Collector
1. Servando Wolf Garza - REP
2. Mary Lozono (Incumbent) - DEM
County Commissioner Precinct 1
1. Amanda Sue Friedeck- REP
2. Margie H. Gonzalez (Incumbent)- DEM
County Commissioner Precinct 3
1. Renee Kirchoff Chapa- REP
2. Carlos (Coach) Gonzalez (Incumbent)- DEM
County Constable Precinct 1
1. Ruben Garcia - REP
2. Albert Martinez (Incumbent) - DEM
County Constable Precinct 3
1. Jim Long (Incumbent) - REP
2. Mateo Clark - DEM
County Constable Precinct 5
1. Gerald Arismendez- REP
2. Robert Vasquez Sr. (Incumbent)
Premont Independent School District
Board of Trustees: November 3, Ballot
1. Hervey Jaramillo
2. Frank Rios, Jr.
3. Benjamin F. Priddy, Jr.
4. Jo Ann Pena
5. Debra Lopez
6. Alfredo (Fred) Gutierrez, Jr.
7. Pablo Davila
Premont City Council General Election Ballot
Place 3
Ricardo (Ric) Rubio
Norma Tamez Tullos
Place 4
Amy A. Sain
Mario Alaniz
Raul R. Garcia
Place 5
Jose (Chema) Martinez
Richard Belasquez
Sandra Barrera
San Diego Independent School District
Place 3
1. Cynthia (Cindy) Perez
2. Anthony Vela
Place 4
1. Ted Sendejo
2. Robert "Cuate" Briones
City of San Diego
Candidate for Mayor
1. Araseli "Sally" Bernal Lictenberger
Candidates for City Council
Place 4
1. Vivian Garcia-Saenz
2. Araceli "Shelly" Gaitan- Ochoa
3. Issabelle N. Garcia
Place 5
1. Margarita Maldonado, III
2. Roel Vela
Ben Bolt Independent School District
Place 4
1. Julie Garcia Ramos
2. JoAnn Ramirez
Place 5
1. Marcos "Mark" Garcia
2. John Isaac Salinas
Place 6
1. Maria Saenz-Garcia
Place 7
1. Juan Martinez
2. Arnold Barrera
Voting Propositions for the City of Alice
Proposition A
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are unnecessary to the charter and to create a more clear simple home rule charter.
Proposition B
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are inconsistent with or in violation of State law.
Proposition C
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for process to create a quorum of City Council in the event of three or more vacancies occur at the same time.
Proposition D
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for a prohibition on running for office after recall.
Proposition E
An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter deleting the sections related to the Public Recreation Board and authorizing the City Council to create a Public Recreation Board by Ordinance.