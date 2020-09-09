Robin Bradshaw

Wednesday

Sep 9, 2020 at 11:33 AM


County Tax Assessor-Collector


1. Servando Wolf Garza - REP


2. Mary Lozono (Incumbent) - DEM


County Commissioner Precinct 1


1. Amanda Sue Friedeck- REP


2. Margie H. Gonzalez (Incumbent)- DEM


County Commissioner Precinct 3


1. Renee Kirchoff Chapa- REP


2. Carlos (Coach) Gonzalez (Incumbent)- DEM


County Constable Precinct 1


1. Ruben Garcia - REP


2. Albert Martinez (Incumbent) - DEM


County Constable Precinct 3


1. Jim Long (Incumbent) - REP


2. Mateo Clark - DEM


County Constable Precinct 5


1. Gerald Arismendez- REP


2. Robert Vasquez Sr. (Incumbent)


Premont Independent School District


Board of Trustees: November 3, Ballot


1. Hervey Jaramillo


2. Frank Rios, Jr.


3. Benjamin F. Priddy, Jr.


4. Jo Ann Pena


5. Debra Lopez


6. Alfredo (Fred) Gutierrez, Jr.


7. Pablo Davila


Premont City Council General Election Ballot


Place 3


Ricardo (Ric) Rubio


Norma Tamez Tullos


Place 4


Amy A. Sain


Mario Alaniz


Raul R. Garcia


Place 5


Jose (Chema) Martinez


Richard Belasquez


Sandra Barrera


San Diego Independent School District


Place 3


1. Cynthia (Cindy) Perez


2. Anthony Vela


Place 4


1. Ted Sendejo


2. Robert "Cuate" Briones


City of San Diego


Candidate for Mayor


1. Araseli "Sally" Bernal Lictenberger


Candidates for City Council


Place 4


1. Vivian Garcia-Saenz


2. Araceli "Shelly" Gaitan- Ochoa


3. Issabelle N. Garcia


Place 5


1. Margarita Maldonado, III


2. Roel Vela


Ben Bolt Independent School District


Place 4


1. Julie Garcia Ramos


2. JoAnn Ramirez


Place 5


1. Marcos "Mark" Garcia


2. John Isaac Salinas


Place 6


1. Maria Saenz-Garcia


Place 7


1. Juan Martinez


2. Arnold Barrera


Voting Propositions for the City of Alice


Proposition A


An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are unnecessary to the charter and to create a more clear simple home rule charter.


Proposition B


An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are inconsistent with or in violation of State law.


Proposition C


An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for process to create a quorum of City Council in the event of three or more vacancies occur at the same time.


Proposition D


An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter providing for a prohibition on running for office after recall.


Proposition E


An amendment to the City of Alice home rule charter deleting the sections related to the Public Recreation Board and authorizing the City Council to create a Public Recreation Board by Ordinance.