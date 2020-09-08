8 p.m. update: The Austin area should expect some light rains through the evening hours, meteorologists at the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

"It’s just light rain at this time. There is a little batch that is kind of moving along the Travis and Williamson county lines," meteorologist Eric Platt said.

Platt said another group of storms is moving into Travis County at about 20 miles per hour from the southwest.

"It looks like there is kind of a break over Travis County, but there is another little batch moving up from Hays County, and really, we’re not seeing a whole lot of rain out of this," he added.

Platt said the weather service has not gotten any reports of strong wind gusts or hail from the storms that are moving in.

Platt said meteorologists are keeping an eye on a larger storm system farther south that is expected to move north. He said those storms are currently expected to move through the western portions of the Interstate 35 corridor.

"We think it’s going to be pretty well after midnight in the early morning hours before things really start to get going as far as our rain chances perking back up," Platt said.

Earlier: Tuesday forecast for Austin: Happy Tuesday! It’s the first day back at school for many Austin children and teens — but what will really make it feel like the end of summer will be scattered storms and milder, cooler temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, Austin has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout Tuesday morning with temperatures staying below 87 degrees — a high that is several degrees below normal even for this time of year.

Rain chances ramp up to 50% at night, mainly overnight, with temperatures staying above 75. Southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph could include gusts as strong as 20 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible during these overnight storms.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the weather service’s extended forecast calls for a cold front late Wednesday that will bring strong storms producing heavy rainfall for the next few days:

Wednesday: 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., with a high near 84. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible. Rain chances last through Wednesday night, with a low around 65.

Thursday: 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 75. North winds of 15 mph could include gusts as strong as 20 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night with a low around 65. North winds continue to bluster at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 86. Rain chances persist until 8 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. with a high near 89. Rain chances last into the evening but mainly before 8 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 88. Rain chances continue at night with a low around 71.