Sept. 11
• Second-annual September 11th Memorial Stair Climb - 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Workout Anytime Durant, 905 W. Main St., Durant; https://www.facebook.com/events/287893625637102/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D
Sept. 12
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays (through Nov. 7), Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D
Sept. 14
• Durant Board of Education meeting - noon, District Central Administration Building Conference Room, 1323 Waco St.; durantisd.org/index.php/district/board-of-education
Sept. 17
• Durant Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., $10, Bryan County Community Center, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; durantchamber.org/events/view/1510
Sept. 19
• Durant Riding Club Playday Series 2020 - 4 p.m., $20, Bryan County Fairgrounds, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant; facebook.com/Durant-Riding-Club-770230280020904
Sept. 26
Oct. 2
• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org
Oct. 3
• Draggin’ Main Car Show & Cruise - 10 a.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org
Oct. 10
• Virtual Colton’s Run - 8 a.m., through Oct. 17; coltonsrun.com
Oct. 12
Oct. 13
• Durant City Council meeting - 6 p.m. (second Tuesday monthly), Durant City Hall Council Chambers, 300 W. Evergreen; durant.org/228/City-Council
Oct. 17
Oct. 24
Oct. 31
Nov. 6
• First Friday - 5-8 p.m., Downtown Durant; durantmainstreet.org
Nov. 7
• Magnolia Farmers Market - 8 a.m.-noon, Market Square, 1st and Evergreen Streets, Durant; facebook.com/events/602679277313318/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D
Nov. 9
Nov. 10
Dec. 7
Dec. 8
