A young lady passed away Saturday evening when she succumbed to her injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

The young lady was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on South Highway 281. At this time it is unclear as to why the victim jumped from the vehicle.

She was taken from the scene to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, Sgt. Brandley said.

The victim’s name has not been officially released.

DPS is investigating the inicident.