1:50 p.m. update: Strong storms are rolling through the Austin metro area, giving the Interstate 35 corridor its second consecutive day of welcome rainfall, but also leading the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for central Travis County until 4:45 p.m.

Doppler radar images show strong storms centered in Travis and Williamson counties quickly moving northeast, dumping more than an inch of rain in some parts of Travis County, according to rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Communities that could experience stream flooding include Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Lakeway, Manor, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood.

Up to 2 more inches of rain is possible in areas hit by stronger thunderstorms, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service outlook for Austin calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night with winds from the southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday forecast for Austin: The day will be rainy and a little gloomy, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy during the day with a 40% chance of rain, forecasters said. Temperatures will peak at a high near 92 degrees.

The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside, will be as high as 100, forecasters said.

In the early afternoon, scattered storms will develop in the Hill Country before moving south and southeast. Heavy rainfall, small hail and possibly damaging winds will be possible if isolated storms in the area become severe, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night as the 40% chance for rain continues, mainly after 2 a.m., forecasters said. Temperatures will dip to a low around 75 degrees.

Friday will have temperatures in the 90s and chances for rain, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain, mostly before 8 p.m., and a low around 73.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., and a high near 92. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 73.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 66.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 82.