Three young females were involved in high speed accident Wednesday night at 11:21 p.m. on North Reynolds.

The Toyota Corolla was driving at approximately 80-90 miles on North Reynolds when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a chain link fence and then a tree. The driver suffered head injuries and rescuers were called to help the other two passengers from being lodged in the vehicle, stated Alice Police Lt. Saenz.

The driver and two passengers were transferred to Driscoll Children’s Hospital with no reports of the specific injuries at this time.