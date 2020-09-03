BEEVILLE – With employment of real estate brokers and sales agents projected to grow by at least seven percent in the next eight years (bls.gov), Coastal Bend College is making it even easier for people to become licensed agents. The Office of Continuing Education, the non-credit division of Coastal Bend College, in partnership with Mbition has just launched a variety of online real estate courses available to aspiring agents across the state of Texas.

"The great thing about our online courses is that anyone in Texas can become a licensed real estate agent," said Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, Braden Becknell. "Because of our relationship with Mbition, we are able to offer convenient online classes for busy professionals who need the flexibility of being able to take classes anytime and anywhere."

In addition to pre- and post-license courses, CBC also offers online Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) approved continuing education (CE) and sales apprentice education (SAE) courses. In Texas, a real estate agent must renew his/her license every two years and complete 18 hours of approved continuing education courses (trec.texas.gov).

For more information on the courses offered, please visit coastalbend.edu/realestate.