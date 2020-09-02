Mirror report

Midlothian ISD has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

MISD has begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at 601 East Ave E, Midlothian, TX 76065 or any campus.

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

1. Names of all household members

2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for

4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Midlothian ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. MISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Mandie Tucker, 469-856-5390, or email mandie_tucker@misd.gs.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Mandie Tucker, 469-856-5390, or email mandie_tucker@misd.gs.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Mandie Tucker, 469-856-5390, will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Dr. Lane Ledbetter, 469-856-5000, or email lane_ledbetter@misd.gs.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.