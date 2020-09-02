SAN DIEGO - A residence on the 4500 block of South Farm-to-Market 1329 was swarming with law enforcement agencies Wednesday morning.

Details of the federal operation are limited at this time due to federal guidelines. However, neighbors said they observed a helicopter flying over the area around 6:30 a.m. right before they saw units with flashing lights in the area.

Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on the scene, but could not release information.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was detained or if anything was confiscated at the residence.

Alice Echo News Journal has reached out to the United States Attorney’s Office for further details. Our calls have not been returned at this time.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez was unaware of the operation and was upset with the federal agencies as they did not follow protocols on notifying local law enforcement agencies.

The residence is located behind the high school. Local agencies are to notify school districts in the area around the residence for the safety of students and staff, Sheriff Ramirez said.