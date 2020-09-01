San Diego Independent School District will resume strength and conditioning training and after school activities on Tues. September, 8.

The strength and conditioning training will be for varsity athletes only.

San Diego ISD would like to encourage all athletes, band students, and cheerleaders to get tested prior to participating in the strength and conditioning training and after school activities.

The City of San Diego will offer free COVID-19 testing on Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the San Diego Fire Department.

Students will provide their email address at the testing site, and they should receive results within 24 hours.

San Diego ISD conducted return to school surveys for parents, students, and teachers. The vast majority agree that students may return to school by Monday, October 5, under the hybrid model. The hybrid model consists of bringing students to school twice a week face to face and three days online. Students will be divided into two groups; group A and group B.

"San Diego ISD will only be at 50 percent capacity to reduce any spread of the coronavirus and will work with parents to accommodate the needs and safety of our students," said San Diego Superintendent Rodrigo H. Pena.

Campus staff will provide this information to parents and students. This means that campuses at any given time will be at 50 percent capacity or less. This will allow San Diego ISD to follow the recommended CDC guidelines. Students will get a temperature check upon arrival to campus, they will be screened using the Dr. Owl app, and they will wash their hands use hand sanitizer prior to proceeding to the classroom.

All students will be required to use a mask, and if they cannot use a mask due to a health condition, campus staff will provide students with a face shield. In the classroom, student desks will be separated at least six feet from each other and students will be encouraged to keep the recommended social distance at all times.

In addition, desk shields will be assigned to every student and hand sanitizer will be available to students in every classroom. If students forget their mask, campus nurses may provide students with a mask. For additional information about the hybrid model, please check the district website "return to school" tab.

San Diego ISD will work with families and will offer the option to keep their children on virtual instruction for the entire 2020-2021 academic school year.