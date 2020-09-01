Suspect arrested for assault

Xavier Ricardo Garza, 23, was arrested Tuesday morning by the Premont police in the 300 block of SE 4th Street.

Garza was accused of assault his girlfriend and threatening her life as she held onto her five-year-old daughter, said Premont Chief Richard Nava. When police were called to the residence, Garza fled.

Garza was charged with three outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, endangering a child and terroristic threat. He was booked him into the Jim Wells County jail.

Wanted man arrested

Michael Janssen, 18, was arrested Tuesday by the PremontpPolice with assistance of Brooks County Sheriffs Department. Janssen was detained at a residence on the 4100 block of South Highway 281 in Brooks County.

In August, Janssen led Officer Robert Longoria on a high speed chase through the City of Premont. Janssen turned into a backyard of a residence and was lsot by police.

He was arrested on two outstanding warrants; evading arrest and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Janssen was booked into the JWC jail.