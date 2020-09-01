Place to sleep

On Sunday, Aug. 30, police were notified of a suspicious man sleeping in the loading dock of a shopping center on the 1500 block of East Main Street. Police arrived and made contact with Sean Davis. Davis told police he was homeless and was there to sleep. Davis had a bag in plain view that contained synthetic marijuana. David was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Traffic stop

An expired registration sticker led to a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The driver was identified as Allen M. Carrillo. In the roadside interview, police discovered that Carrillo did not have a driver's license. They also learned that he had a warrant out of Travis County. Police found a bag that contained a baggie of meth, several empty bags, a pipe and a scale. Carrillo was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Exposed at local store

Joshua Trevino was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 25 for exposing himself inside a store on the 2700 block of East Main Street. Store employees told police they had seen Trevino in one of the aisles with his genitals exposed and touching himself. They followed him outside and called police. Trevino was charged with indecent exposure and criminal trespass. He was transported to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports