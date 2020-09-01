Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Tuesday, Sept. 8 starting at 8: 30 a.m. In order for there to have in-person court, administrators have made changes that must be followed.

Changes made follow CDC guidelines such as wearing face masks, checking temperatures, sanitizing hands and furniture, plus making sure that defendants are limited in the courtroom. Defendants will not be allowed to have anyone, including minors, enter the courtroom with them. Minors who are on the docket will be allowed to have one parent or guardian to accompany them.

Defendants call also have a teleconference hearing. To schedule a hearing or for more information call 361-668-7285.

Docket call at 8:30 a.m.

* David Arriola for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and driving while license invalid or suspended.

* Juan Balboa III for display fictitious license plate, fictitious license plate or registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired operator’s license.

* Tammy Renee Buenrostro for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Ruth Sylvianna Campos for possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jessica Louise Canales for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Eric Orlando Espinoza for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Ruben Garza for no driver’s license or failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

* Ruben Longoria Cardona for parked in a handicap space.

* Ramon Castillo for failure to yield row changing lanes, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Jose Chavarria for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Alfredo Garcia IV for failure to control speed and violate promise to appear.

* Steven Garcia Jr. for disorderly conduct.

* Leo Lopez for assault.

* Gary Lucas Molina for assault and discharging firearms within city limits.

* Jose Ramirez for animal at large.

* Kimberly Ann Rea for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

* Yolanda Smithwick for improper turn.

* Maria Aurora Soliz for no driver’s license and running a stop sign.

* Joel Guadalupe Tijerina Jr. for animal at large, no rabies tags worn by bog and no city dog tags.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

* Martina Davila for theft.

* Rene Davila for driving while license invalid.

* Jesus Jaime Duncan for display obscured license plate.

* Kevin Tomas Gaitan Jr. for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Veronica Nicole Garza for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

* Jose Luis Martinez Leyva for running a red light.

* Sonia Yvette Lopez-Balcazar for turned when unsafe.

* Leve Lynch for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license and violate promise to appear.

* Shannon Marie Perez for two counts of no driver’s license, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

* Clayton Garcia for no seat belt - driver.

* Xenia Garcia for failure to control speed.

* Jessie Guerra for expired registration, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Victoria Pinon for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

* Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid.

* Christy Gonzalez Salas for failure to control speed.

* Arnulfo Andres Saldivar II for two counts of unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

* Ernie Soliz for criminal mischief.

* Julian Villagran for no driver’s license or criminal mischief.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

* Jose Enrique Martinez for theft.

* Dustin Ray Moreida for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Bridget Ann Pereida for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license and violate promise to appear.

* Miranda Nicole Quinones for possession of drug paraphernalia, expired buyers temporary cardboard tags, failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.

* Juan Daniel Sanchez for assault.

* Joanna Vasquez for driving while license invalid.

* Luis Villalovos for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Nina Nicole Zapata for theft and failure to appear.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

* Zoey M. Casas for theft.

* Meranda Kohler for failed to yield at a stop intersection.

* Robert Ramirez Jr. for no driver’s license.

* Troy Ramirez for discharging firearms within city limits.

* Robert Garza Rios for theft.

* Arnulfo Saldivar for driving while license invalid.

* Juan Severo Ybanez for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

* Melissa Ann Alaniz for theft.

* Valdemar Garza Jr. for expired operator’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

* Danielle Raquel Trevino for public intoxication.

* Michelle Lynn Villagran for faiure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

* Jessica Clark for expired registration.

* Desiree Monique Coats for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Emillio Estevan Cruz for running a stop sign.

* Rebkah Marie DeLaRosa for no driver’s license.

* Homer Esquivel for backed without safety and no driver’s license.

* Channing Eloy Galbraith for public intoxication, two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, defective head lamps and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Audriel Severine Garcia for assault.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

* Theodore Benjamen Garcia for expired registration.

* Jesus Gonzales for DOC fighting with another, assault and theft.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

* Sonia Isabel Elizondo for running a stop sign.

* Amado Escobedo for driving while license invalid.

* Leonor Garcia for no driver’s license.

* Steven Gonzalez for open container and driving while license invalid.

* Jose Longoria for expired operator’s license.

* Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Robert Loujack Luera for expired registration and no driver’s license.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

* Alonso Garza for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Brittany Nicole Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

* Nathan Lee Martinez for speeding.

* Jose Paul Monsevais for no driver’s license.

* Mathew Jakob Olivari for assault and open container.

* Clarissa Perales Rangel for failure to control speed.

* Lorenzo Rodriguez for no driver’s license (third offense), and violate promise to appear.

* Giovanni Rafael Savedra for expired registration.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

* Santiago Jesus Garza for expired operator’s license.

* Bryan Matthew Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Danielle Rae Gonzalez for failure to stop - designated point.

* Irene Janelle Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Joseph Lee Sepulveda for possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and driving while license invalid.

* Roberto Servantes for no driver’s license.

* Bethany Torres for expired registration and no driver’s license.

* Stephanie Watrine for no driver’s license.

Docket call at 3:45 p.m.

* Jesus Eugene Benavides for expired operator’s license.

* Deserea Del Bosque for driving while license invalid.

* Christian Rey Garcia for driving while license invalid.

* Sandra Liliana Garcia for changing lane when unsafe.

* Jeralyn Marie Gonzalez for failure to drive in a single lane and expired registration.

* Larissa Marie Gonzalez for open container.

* Monica Rae Gonzalez for driving while license invalid.

* Martin Rios Jr. for no driver’s license.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

* Robert Gonzales for theft.

* Ruben Gonzalez for no driver’s license and display fictitious license plate.

* Patricia Dean Hall for expired registration.

* Nathan Hawks for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Elias Hernandez for assault - threat.

* Jennifer Hernandez for driving while license invalid.

* Beverly Kay Lindeman for changing lane when unsafe.

* Hector Lopez Jr. for two counts of no driver’s license.

* Marie Gilma Luera for failure to yield row from private property and failure to maintain financial responsibility.