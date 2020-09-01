The Alice Independent School District (AISD) released a statement on Tuesday Sept. 1 addressing the UIL Restart, and to safely mitigate COVID-19, all students, coaches, directors and sponsors will be required to be tested and have a negative result prior to participating.

First round of testing is Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alice High School - #1 Coyote Trail for ONLY high school athletes in football, volleyball, cross-country and tennis, including coaches.

AISD is asking students to remain in your vehicles and park in front of the high school, and follow signs and directions.

Additional testing is tentatively set for Sept. 9 for ONLY AHS band, strutters, cheerleaders, basketball and any make-up testing.

The third round of testing is tentatively set for Sept. 23 for 7th and 8th grade athletes in volleyball, football and cross-country, and high school golf.

Any other sports or organizations such as soccer, theater and choir, more information on testing will be out as soon as possible.

All students must pre-register for Wednesday’s testing online, the link can be found at the AISD website or AISD Facebook page.