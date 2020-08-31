Students have not been in a traditional classroom setting since March, and even now with a new school year students are still at home learning virtually.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, the VFW Auxiliary Post 8621 held a drive-thru event at the Andersen Park to pass out packets that contained a few supplies and most importantly a United States of America flag.

The purpose of the giveaway was so that students, especially pre-kinder and kindergarten students and their parents, could recite and learn the United States of America pledge, according to the VFW Auxiliary Post 8621 President Elida Ramirez.