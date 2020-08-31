SAN DIEGO - Investigators have issued two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrants for a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on County Road 303, west of San Diego, that sent two men to the hospital, said Captain Matilda Almanza, with the Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is expected to turn himself in today, Aug. 31. The suspect was named by the victims and several witnesses.

Deputies were called around 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 that two men, whose names have not been officially released, had been shot multiple times by a .22 caliber weapon, Almanza said.

The victims were taken, by a friend or relative, to the San Diego Fire Department, for medical attention, and then transported to a hospital in Alice.

According to Almanza, both men were taken to a Corpus Christi hospital via Halo Flight. One of the victims has since been released and the other is in stable condition.