Two individuals living in on-campus dorms at the University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to university spokesman J.B. Bird.

The individuals, who live in the Jester and San Jacinto residence halls, have been isolating and public health workers have reached out to any close contacts and advised them to get tested, Bird said.

"Based on the timing of these cases, they would appear to be cases that fall into that time frame of when people came back to school," Bird said, pointing to a recent study from the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium that predicted a spike in positive cases once classes resumed on Wednesday.

"These are the kinds of cases we anticipated based on those projections," Bird said.

Since dorms opened on Aug. 20, eight students and five UT faculty and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but it is unclear how many of those individuals live in on-campus facilities or are working on campus.

The university publishes information about positive COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff online, but does not make a distinction between cases of individuals who have been on campus and those who are living, working or attending classes remotely.

In an email distributed to the student body on Monday, university officials said the school’s contract tracing team will reach out to any person who tests positive to determine where they went and who they spoke with while infectious.

"Contact tracers then begin the process of reaching out to contacts — first by text message and then by phone," reads the email, signed by Terrance Hines, executive director and chief medical officer of the university, and Amy Young, vice dean of professional practice at Dell Medical School.

In cases where an individual who has been on campus tests positive for the virus, university officials will work to determine where the individual spent time on campus and determine whether any of those areas need to be closed or disinfected, according to the university’s website that outlines COVID-19 safety protocols.

Any close contacts to a person who tests positive — which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as any person who was exposed for 15 minutes or more at a distance of less than 6 feet — will be notified by university health officials and advised to take a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine.

Potential casual contacts will be advised to self-monitor and continue practicing social distancing.

One student living in a private off-campus dormitory also has tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Daily Texan. The student lives at the Scottish Rite Dormitory.

Since March 1, 304 students and 189 faculty and staff members at the university have tested positive for COVID-19.

In July, a member of the university’s custodial services team died as a result of the coronavirus.