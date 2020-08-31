The Port of Corpus Christi and City of Port Aransas have reached an agreement on the future development of Harbor Island. This agreement amicably resolves all pending litigation between the Parties.

Port and City leaders have been in settlement negotiations for many months, and the City of Port Aransas City Council authorized the approval of the agreement by a 7-0 vote on August 20th. The Port Commission authorized the Port Commission Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer to finalize the settlement agreement at its July 21st Commission Meeting.

"We are thrilled to finally have reached an agreement with the City of Port Aransas on how to best move forward with the development of Harbor Island," said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. "We value our relationships with local municipalities, and this agreement paves the way for more economic prosperity and public safety for the good citizens of Port Aransas. We thank Mayor Bujan, the entire City Council, and City Manager Dave Parsons for their leadership in reaching this accord, thereby endorsing a long-term collaborative view of the future of Harbor Island."

"By entering into an interlocal agreement, the Port and the City now have a workable framework in place to address development on Harbor Island, including oversight on city ordinance and permitting issues, and funding provisions to address fire protection and emergency services," said Charles Bujan, Mayor of the City of Port Aransas. "The agreement also ends all of the litigation between the City and the Port. Hopefully, this agreement can serve as a springboard for continued discussions with the Port on Harbor Island and on other matters of mutual concern between the Port and the City. The City is pleased to have resolved these issues and looks forward to continuing to address related matters of concern to the City’s residents."

"This agreement illustrates the willingness of both parties to resolve their differences without resorting to further litigation," said Charles W. Zahn, Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman. "We are excited to continue collaborating with the City of Port Aransas."