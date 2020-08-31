The American Red Cross has received a crucial disaster relief grant of $50,000 from Phillips 66 in response to severe flooding and wind damage caused by Hurricane Hanna last month. The generous donation comes as recovering Gulf Coast residents prepare to face two imminent severe weather disturbances, with more named storms predicted this season.

"Disaster preparedness, response and recovery take a team effort, and we’re glad we are able to support the American Red Cross following the damages caused by Hurricane Hanna," said Ron Grandstaff, area supervisor for Midstream Operations at Phillips 66. "Our core values are Safety, Honor and Commitment and living up to those values includes being a good neighbor to those who live and work near our operations."

"We are incredibly grateful to have a corporate partner like Phillips 66 who is committed to supporting our mission," said Alex Garcia, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Coastal Bend. "We rely on our partners to deliver help and hope when people need it the most, and this tremendously generous gift shows the dedication they have for the communities we serve."