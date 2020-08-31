72ND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES

• Nonette Joachim against Lisa Brewer, suit on personal injury auto

99TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER

• Ruth Ann Riek against Linda Miller and RR Riek Investments LLC, suit on other civil

237TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE LES HATCH

• Wayne Bryant Logistics LCC against Wilson Civil Contractors, suit on account

• Ovation Services LLC against Juan Jesus Garcia and State of Texas, Attorney General, suit on other civil

• CD Park7 Lubbock I Owners against Lubbock Central Appraisal District, suit on other civil