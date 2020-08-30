Alice native, SFC Nathan J. Springs: 11B4V, is currently with 5th Ranger Training Battalion as a Ranger Instructor.

He served from 2004-current: 1-501 Parachute Infantry Regiment 2/38 CAV LRS Airborne, 1/24 Stryker Infantry, Northern Warfare Training Instructor 82nd Airborne DIV w/ 2-505 Parachute Infantry, SEAL Instructor: 3-509 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1-40 CAV Regiment ABN.

SPC Springs is the son of Jeffrey J. Springs and Dawn M. Gould. He is married to Ashley Springs and, together, they have three girls, Kallie, Teagan and Kyra Springs.

He has a Bachelors of Science in Defense Analysis and Strategic studies.