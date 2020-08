SAN DIEGO - Preliminary reports say that two men were shot on County Road 303, west of San Diego city limits, Friday evening, according to Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez.

The men, whose names have not been released, were driven to the San Diego Fire Department by a friend or relative for medical attention, Ramirez said.

The victims were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.