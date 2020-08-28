The Texas Association of Counties (TAC) presented the Jim Wells County Judge and Commissioners the Safety of Excellence Award on Friday morning.

Victor Uvalle with the TAC told the court that they were one out of 20 counties in the state to get the award.

The award recognizes member counties and governmental entities for their commitment to controlling claims costs and developing and improving safety and loss control programs.

County Judge Juan Rodriguez said that the award is thanks the work by Roel Soza, county safety officer.