Mi Casa Home Health Agency is under investigation after one of its co-owners reported a misappropriation of funds, according to Alice police.

Alice Interim Police Chief Ron Davis said investigators have been looking into a report that involves fraud and the misuse of federal money. Davis declined to comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

Blanca Castillo Garcia said she and Luis Castillo, another co-owner, became suspicious of certain transactions happening with company money made by their business partner.

Luis Castillo said he has not been allowed on company property and is unaware of the full scope of the case. He did go to the property at the request of the business partner, but was threatened with violence when he arrived, Castillo said.

When Garcia and Castillo approached their business partner to ask for an audit into the finances, they were met with resistance and threats, Garcia said.

"I wanted to do what's right, not for ourselves, but for our customers and our employees," Garcia said. "I had to be the (whistleblower)...It's not fair to the patients, customers and employees."

Alice police are investigating and may turn the case over to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance.

Garcia said there also is a court date coming up in the attempt to secure an audit.

The Alice Echo News Journal is not naming the business partner because no one has been charged in the investigation. When reached for comment the business partner told the publication he was unaware of the allegations. He didn’t elaborate or respond to further requests seeking comment.

AENJ filed an open records request with the Alice Police Department seeking more information about the allegations.