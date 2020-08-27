The pandemic has become a reminder of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension along with Healthy South Texas is launching a new 12-week weight management program. The program will begin Sept. 8.

The program consists of:

* weekly lessons to help you manage your weight,

* a weekly weight check-in,

* a weekly challenge to help you "stay the course,"

Dinner Tonight! healthy recipes, and more.

Class Information:

* The first class will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (weekly for 12 weeks).

* Register before September 8, 2020.

* Location: Online

* Cost is FREE for the 12-week program with code SUSD-HST.