The pandemic has become a reminder of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension along with Healthy South Texas is launching a new 12-week weight management program. The program will begin Sept. 8.


The program consists of:


* weekly lessons to help you manage your weight,


* a weekly weight check-in,


* a weekly challenge to help you "stay the course,"


Dinner Tonight! healthy recipes, and more.


Class Information:


* The first class will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 (weekly for 12 weeks).


* Register before September 8, 2020.


* Location: Online


* Cost is FREE for the 12-week program with code SUSD-HST.