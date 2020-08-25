Approximately five kilograms of crystal meth was located inside car batteries during a traffic stop by the Jim Wells County Interdiction team on Monday, Aug. 24.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. a Jim Wells County Interdiction K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a black in color 2014 GMC Sierra pick-up. The deputy made contact with the driver, whose name was not released, and advised him the reason for the stop.

A roadside interview was conducted. During the interview, "the officer detected signs of deception" and asked for permission to search the vehicle which the driver denied, according to sheriff officials.

The officer then did a free air search and ran his K9 partner on the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 responded to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search was conducted and subsequently, a large amount of narcotics was located in two car batteries, sheriff officials said.

The driver was detained and transported to the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

At the sheriff’s office, the batteries were removed and opened. Drug Enforcement Administration was contacted and took custody of the narcotics as well as the male individual.

The driver was transported to Nueces where he will be awaiting arraignment. The total weight of the narcotics was 5.2 kilograms.

This case is still under investigation.