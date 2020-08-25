Man hides crystal meth in shorts

A baggie of crystal meth was seized during a routine traffic stop on Thursday, Aug. 20 near South Texas Boulevard and St. Mary's Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding. He made contact with the driver identified as Allen Carrillo. Carrillo exited the vehicle. The officer conducted a pat down for officer safety when a baggie of crystal meth fell out of Carrillo's shorts. Carrillo gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. However, no narcotics or any illegal items were found. Carrillo was arrested and taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

9-1-1 hang up

Police arrived at a residence on the 300 block of Peter Street on Wednesday, Aug. 19 after a 9-1-1 call was made. Police made contact with a woman Juan Sanchez and a woman outside the residence. The woman told police that Sanchez had not been living in the home for a week. He showed up at the residence demanding to be let inside and refused to leave. The woman called 9-1-1 and was speaking with dispatch when Sanchez grabbed the phone and ended the call. Sanchez did not confirm or deny his actions. He was taken to the JWC jail and charged with interference with an emergency call – requesting assistance.

Source: Alice police reports