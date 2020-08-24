Premont police officers made several arrests over the weekend on individuals that had felony warrants.

Wanted by the US Marshals

On Saturday, Aug. 22, Officer Robert Longoria made contact with Carlos Rene Montemayor after responding to a call about a reckless go-cart driver. Officer Longoria made contact with Montemayor near the intersection of Donald and Northeast First Street. The officer learned that Montemayor had an outstanding warrant that was issued by the United States Marshals.

Montemayor, 53, was wanted by law enforcement for more than four years for a felony possession of marijuana charge, according to Premont Chief Richard Nava.

Montemayor was booked into the Jim Wells County jail where he was picked up by the Marshals on Monday.

Arrest made in connection with sexual assault of a child case

Jaime Rene Quintanilla, 27, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 21 for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. According to Chief Nava, the child told his mother that Quintanilla assaulted him when he was 6-years-old.

After learning of the assault, the child’s mother reported the incident to Child Protective Services who reported the incident to authorities, Nava said. While the child is now 12-years-old, Nava said, that in the State of Texas there are no statue of limitations for a sexual assault of a child case.

Quintanilla was found at a residence on the 200 block of East Villarreal Street in Falfurrias. Premont police were assisted by the Falfurrias Police Department and the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the JWC jail.

Arrested on six warrants

Premont and Kingsville police arrived to a home on the 500 block of West B Street in Kingsville on Friday, Aug. 21. At the residence, they made contact with 27-year-old David Lee Mata.

Mata was wanted by law enforcement on six warrants - a possession of marijuana warrant, a violation of a protective order warrant and four repeated violation of a protective order, according to Nava.

Mata was booked into the JWC jail.